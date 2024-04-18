'It’s a dicey encounter' - Karim Zito admits toughness of CAF Confederation Cup clash against Zamalek

Dreams FC tactician Abdul Karim Zito has openly addressed the challenging nature of their upcoming CAF Confederation Cup semifinal match against Zamalek, emphasizing the tough task ahead for his team.

After securing a historic qualification to the last four of the competition by overcoming Stade Malien, the "Still Believe" lads are now gearing up for a formidable two-legged battle against the Egyptian giants.

The first leg is scheduled to take place at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday, April 21, 2024, followed by the return fixture in Kumasi on April 28, 2024.

In his pre-match remarks, Karim Zito expressed optimism about Dreams FC's chances while acknowledging the formidable challenge posed by Zamalek. Describing the encounter as "dicey," Zito emphasized that while the task ahead is tough, it is not insurmountable.

"We are not going to disappoint Ghanaians. Truth be told, it’s a dicey encounter but it’s not impossible. I will plead with Ghanaians to pray for us," Zito stated, underlining his team's determination to deliver a strong performance.

As Dreams FC left the shores of Ghana for Cairo, Egypt on Thursday, April 18, 2024, and anticipation is building among fans for what promises to be an intense clash.

With Zito's acknowledgment of the challenge ahead, the team's resolve and the support of Ghanaians will be crucial factors in their quest for success on the continental stage.