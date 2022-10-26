'It's a difficult choice' - Ajax boss Schreuder torn between Brobbey and Kudus

Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder admits he is torn between Brian Brobbey and Mohammed Kudus, saying it is always difficult a difficult choice.

The Ghana international has been outstanding in the false nine position for the Dutch champions, scoring nine goals in all competitions.

However, Brobbey, who is primarily a striker, has been on fire recently, scoring five goals in his last five appearances.

Brobbey was preferred at the start of the season, relegating Kudus to the bench. The midfielder was given his first start in early September and made the most of it, going on a scoring streak that knocked Brobbey out of the lineup.

However, the scales have tipped in favour of Brobbey in recent games, with the Dutch striker, who has regained his form, starting ahead of Kudus. The Ghanaian has had to come off the bench in the last three games.

Ajax face a must-win match against Liverpool on Wednesday in the Champions League, and of the game, Schreuder was asked about the Brobbey-Kudus situation and he said, "Kudus or Brobbey? It’s always a difficult choice. But we are very satisfied with the development of Brobbey in the past few weeks."

Ajax are third in Group A at the Champions League and desperately need a win against Liverpool to keep their round of 16 hopes alive.