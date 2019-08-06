It's a dream come true for me to join Fortuna Düsseldorf- Kelvin Ofori

Ghanaian youngster Kelvin Ofori says it's a "dream come true" to sign his first professional contract for Bundesliga side Fortuna Düsseldorf.

The former Right to Dream Academy player has been on trials at the German side for the past few weeks and after impressing the technical, he was handed a three year contract.

Ofori will be with the Flingeraners until 2022 and he becomes the third Ghanaian to join the club in the summer transfer window, following the arrivals Bernard Tekpetey and Nana Opoku Ampomah.

"For me, this is a dream come true. Every child playing football in Africa dreams of one day playing in the Bundesliga, one of the best leagues in the world," he told the club's website.

"I'm very happy that as an 18-year-old I signed my first professional contract with a fantastic club like Fortuna Düsseldorf."

The 18-year old revealed he knew about Fortuna before arriving in Germany for trials and admits he is a big fan of the Bundesliga.

"Every soccer fanatic in Africa is watching the Bundesliga. That's why Fortuna Dusseldorf, of course, was already familiar to me. In the last season, the team has achieved many good results against strong opponents," he added.