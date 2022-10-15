It's a 'dream come true' for me to play at the World Cup - Joseph Wollacott

Charlton Athletic FC goalkeeper Joseph Wollacott has said it will be a 'dream come true' for representing Ghana at this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The England-born shot stopper received his very first call-up to play for Ghana in October 2021 and went ahead to make his debut against Zimbabwe in a World Cup qualification fixture.

Wollacott has since been the Black Stars' preferred number one having made 10 appearances since making his first bow in the Red, Gold and Green colours.

The former Swindon Town goalie was named in Ghana's final squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon where he played all three group games.

The Black Stars suffered an early elimination after exiting the tournament after the group stage matches.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM/TV, Wollacott said:

"Yeh Yeh, it;s obviously a big team, big country, big players. I am sure we will wipe up up our preparations for the games. The magnitude of Ranaldo is the face of football ever known and recognised so the opportunity to play against them will be fantastic.

"The most important thing is to represent Ghna at the World Cup, that’s the utimate goal and that’s a dream come true for me so we hope that when we get there we can be successful as possible."

Wollacott is expected to listed among Otto Addo's final 26-man squad for the Mundial set for next month.

Ghana are drawn in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.