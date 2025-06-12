It's a dream come true to play with Thomas Partey and Jordan Ayew - Black Stars winger Baah Bonsu

KRC Genk winger Christopher Bonsu Baah has described playing alongside Jordan Ayew and Thomas Partey on the international stage as a dream come true.

The 20-year-old, who was part of the Ghana squad during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in March but did not feature in the games against Chad and Madagascar, made a strong impression at the recently concluded 2025 Unity Cup in London.

Baah caught the attention of many Ghanaian fans with his standout performance in the Black Stars' commanding 4-0 victory over Trinidad and Tobago, which secured a third-place finish in the tournament.

In an interview with 3Sports following his debut appearance, the talented winger spoke glowingly about the experience of training and playing with two of Ghana’s Premier League stars.

“I think Thomas Partey and Jordan Ayew, because I really wanted to see them," he said.

"Even in training, I was just staring at them and I was like, â€˜Wow, it’s a dream come true for me to play with them'," Baah Bonsu added.

Baah will be hoping to retain his place in the squad when Ghana faces Chad and Mali in Matchday 7 and 8 of the World Cup qualifiers in September.