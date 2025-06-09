"It's a fair reflection of our season"- Accra Lions CEO Obiri Yeboah on club's relegation

Accra Lions Chief Executive Officer Nana Obiri Yeboah has accepted the club's fate following their relegation to the Division One after a tough 2024/25 season.

The exciting and youthful side suffered demotion four years after qualifying for the topflight league.

Last season, Accra Lions finished second, their best campaign during their time in the Ghana Premier League, unearthing some of the best talents in country.

However, on Sunday, a disappointing campaign came to an end with a 4-0 defeat to eventual champions Bibiani GoldStars.

"The table is a fair reflection of our quality. We have not performed well," he told 3 Sports.

Accra Lions lost a lot of their first team players last season to the transfer market but Nana Obiri disagrees that it was a reason for their relegation.

But he maintains the recruitment policy of the club was not the best.

"Definitely, you are not going to get the like-for-like quality in terms of playing moving out and others coming in. It can turn out to be good when you have new players coming on board but this season we didn't expect this. The recruitment didn't go well in terms of players getting used to how we play," he added.