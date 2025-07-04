It’s a huge step in my career – Joseph Amoah reacts after Asante Kotoko move

Asante Kotoko new signing Joseph Amoah has shared his excitement after securing a move to the club.

The 21-year-old joins the Porcupine Warriors in a significant move from Legon Cities and is expected to play a huge role for the Ghanaian giants.

Amoah penned a four-year deal to join Asante Kotoko, bringing an end to his two-year spell at Legon Cities. The talented midfielder’s performance overshadowed Legon Cities struggles in the recently concluded campaign.

“I’m absolutely elated to make this move,” Amoah said. “Coming from a Legon Cities side that had a tough season, to now joining the biggest club in Ghana, is a huge step in my career. There were a few offers on the table, but for me it was always Asante Kotoko. The ambition here is clear, and I want to be part of something special especially in the CAF confederation cup.”

He becomes the seventh signing for the Ghanaian giants after goalkeeper Aziz Dari Haruna, Zackaria Fuseini, Johnson Owusu Oppong, Francis Acquah, Seth Kwadwo and Hubert Gyau.

During his two-year stint, Amoah made close to 50 league appearances and established himself as a key cog to the Accra-based club.

Known for his versatility, the talented player is capable of dictating the tempo of play with confidence on the ball and good positional awareness. He arrives at the club as a valuable asset and expected to solidify the midfield of Kotoko as they gear up for the upcoming 2025/26 football campaign.