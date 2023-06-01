"It's a joy to see Hearts produce legends"- Frank Nelson on ex-players role in social sports initiatives

Board Member of Hearts of Oak, Frank Nelson Nwokolo has lauded former players of the club for playing various in social sports initiatives.

Former players of Hearts of Oak have been invited by the BAC Group for the 2023 All Stars Games.

Some of the players including the legendary Bernard Dong Bortey are expected to feature in a game between foreign-based Ghanaian players and players from the Bono Region.

"It’s a joy because if you realise that the club you are managing has produced legends. People who can be recognized and who can be called up to represent in a situation like this. It’s a round of applause for Hearts of Oak," said Frank Nelson at a media soiree for the upcoming event.

Another ex-Hearts of Oak player present at the media briefing was Emmanuel Nettey, who now plies his trade in Iraq.

The likes of Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Kamaldeen Sulemana and players of the national team are expected to feature in the game slated for June 22.