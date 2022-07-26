"It's a lifelong decision"- Ghana coach Otto Addo opens up on nationality switch of Europe-born players

Ghana coach Otto Addo has revealed that it took some time for players born in the diaspora to agree and play for the Black Stars.

The Ghana Football Association confirmed the nationality switch of six players in June. Brighton's Tariq Lamptey, Inaki Williams of Athletic Club and German born trio, Stephan Ambrosius, Patric Pfeiffer and Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer have all agree to play for Ghana.

Southampton's Mohammed Salisu also confirmed his decision to play for Ghana last month.

"Since March we've been talking with a lot of players who we think can impact the team," Addo told BBC World Football.

"It's a difficult decision, especially if you were born in another country, and you're young and have a choice to play for two nations because once you've played more than three matches, you can't change again.

"And this is not like the club stage where you can sign maybe for one to three years. And then after that, if things don't work, you can go to another club.

"It's a lifetime decision."