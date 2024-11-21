"It's a real blow"- Leicester City manager Steve Cooper on Fatawu Issahaku's long-term absence

Leicester City manager Steve Copper has described Fatawu Issahaku's absence as a real blow for the club following his impressive displays in the English Premier League.

The 20-year-old forward suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury while on international duty with the Black Stars of Ghana.

Issahaku was forced off during the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola in Luanda due to the setback. He has since undergone successful surgery and has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

"It’s not good, it’s a serious injury. He’s had an ACL injury which is going to rule him out for the rest of the season. It’s a real blow, first and foremost for him," said Copper ahead of Leicester's game against Chelsea.

"He’s a young player and having an ACL injury can be quite common, it’s part of football, but it’s still a serious injury. For it to happen at a young age is a blow for him and a blow for us.

"We’ve very much now got to support him in every way we can to make sure his rehab is as smooth and as productive as possible. We hope he can come back a stronger player and person.

"It's difficult news but now we need to get ourselves together and support him. He's obviously a big talent and a young player who’s exciting. Every player his age has lots to learn but there is so much to be excited about with him.

"We were enjoying being on his journey in the Premier League and he was showing the potential he has. It’s only a pause. We’ll make sure, as difficult as this is for him, that he comes back being a stronger player and person.

"With the mentality he has, I think that’ll be the case."