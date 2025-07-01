‘It’s a significant setback’ – Asante Kotoko lament over Andrews Ntim Manu’s ACL injury

Ghana Premier League club Asante Kotoko have lamented over the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury suffered by midfielder Andrews Ntim Manu.

In an official club statement, the Kumasi-based side described the injury as a significant setback.

“This is undoubtedly a significant setback for both the player and the club as we begin preparations for the CAF Confederation Cup as well as the new league season. Andrews was the lynchpin of our midfield last season, demonstrating his exceptional commitment and quality on the pitch,” Kotoko said in an official statement on Tuesday, July 1.

The club statement added, “Everyone at Asante Kotoko SC stands firmly behind Andrews during this difficult period.”

Andrews Ntim Manu suffered the ACL injury during Asante Kotoko’s MTN FA Cup final against Golden Kick last month.

The midfielder is now set to undergo surgery in the coming days to address the injury.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko have indicated that Ntim Manu will be out of action for as many as nine months.