It's a 'total failure' and 'disaster' for Hearts to go trophyless - Nurudeen Abdul Aziz

Hearts of Oak midfielder, Nurudeen Abdul Aziz has revealed that it will be a massive failure and disasterous on the part of the team should they fail to win any silverware.

According to Nurudeen, the team has no excuse to finish the season trophyless as they have everything they need to succeed at their disposal.

The enterprising midfielder has returned to the team after a long absence due to injury and put up with a five star performance to win the MVP award in their 1-0 win over Nsoatreman last weekend.

"The ultimate is to take the trophy, the league trophy and the FA Cup. If we don't take it, it's a total failure," Nurudeen said.

"Because you can see the works that the Board Chairman has done to bring in new players; give us the basic commodities that at least a player has to acquire.

"...So, with all these and you don't take the league or you don't win it, it's a total failure. It's a disaster. So that's our target," he added.

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter (X): @Quarmeasante