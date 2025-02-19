It’s a tough situation for everyone involved - Alhaji Akambi on suspension of GPL

Former Hearts of Oak board member Alhaji Akambi has described the suspension of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) as a "tough situation" for all stakeholders involved.

The league has been on hold following security concerns triggered by the tragic death of Asante Kotoko supporter Nana Pooley in Nsoatre.

Akambi expressed deep concern over the prolonged pause, emphasizing its negative impact on clubs, players, and stakeholders. "Football needs to resume," he asserted. "The clubs have contracts with their players, and those contracts can't be paused indefinitely. It's a tough situation for everyone involved."

The suspension has led to significant financial strain on clubs, particularly those reliant on matchday revenue.

Sponsorship deals are also in limbo, raising concerns about long-term sustainability. Akambi urged authorities to strike a balance between security concerns and the need to keep football alive.