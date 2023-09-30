GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
‘It’s a very good feeling’ - Bofoakwa Tano coach Frimpong Manso shares excitement after Hearts win

Published on: 30 September 2023
Frimpong Manso

Head coach of Bofoakwa Tano, Frimpong Manso has shared his joy after his team’s narrow but famous victory over Hearts of Oak on Saturday, September 30 2023 at the Sunyani Coronation Park.

Bofoakwa skipper, Saaka Dauda’s goal right after recess on 47 minutes was enough to secure a vital win for the premier league returnees.

Manso’s lads executed their game plan to perfection as they nullified every threat from the Phobians and outclass them as well.

The gaffer couldn’t hide his excitement at full time. He told StarTimes: “It’s a very good feeling. You can even listen to what is going on outside. It tells you the fans are happy. And when they are happy, then we are also happy.”

Bofoakwa are away to fellow returnees, Heart of Lions for their next game.

By Suleman Asante Follow on X: @Quarmeasante

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
