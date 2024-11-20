It’s an embarrassment missing out on AFCON 2025 – Ex-Ghana president John Mahama

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has added his voice to the Black Stars inability to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, saying it an embarrassment.

Ghana, who are four-time champions of the AFCON struggled in the recently concluded qualifiers, losing three games and drawing three.

And playing six games without a win, the West African powerhouse finished bottom of Group F with just three points and will now miss out on the AFCON tournament for the first time in 20-years. The last time Ghana failed to qualify for the CAF’s biggest event was back in 2004.

The teams’ poor showing in the qualifying series has left Ghanaians ranting and wailing after missing out on CAF’s biggest event.

In the final round of the qualifiers, the Black Stars succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to Niger at the Accra Sports Stadium, sparking a lot of concerns among Ghanaians.

“Everything has broken down. Even the Black Stars which gives us joy has been thorn into shreds. “The Black Stars has always participated in the AFCON but for the first time in 20-years, the team has collapsed and are missing the tournament. It’s an embarrassment for us”

“Years back, we were playing at the highest level. Since 1982, we have not won the AFCON but we have been playing finals. Ghanaians were satisfied with our football but the narrative has changed this time” he said during his campaign tour of the Eastern Region.

Mahama is seeking for re-election ahead of the 2024 General Elections scheduled for December 7.

Having failed to finish among the top two teams in their group, the Black Stars will now miss the tournament to be staged in Morocco next year. The last time Ghana missed out on AFCON was back in 2004.

They will now shift their attention to the 2026 World Cup qualifications next year.