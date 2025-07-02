GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
‘It’s an exciting challenge for me’ – Jarell Quansah geared up for Bayer Leverkusen stint

Published on: 02 July 2025
England-born defender of Ghanaian descent, Jarell Quansah, is looking forward to the next chapter of his career after signing for German Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen.

The youngster completed his highly anticipated transfer from English Premier League champions Liverpool to the Bundesliga outfit on Wednesday, July 2.

Speaking in his first interview with the media team of Bayer Leverkusen, Jarell Quansah described the side as a great team while indicating that his move to Bayer Leverkusen presents an exciting challenge.

"A great team. It’s an exciting challenge for me to become part of Leverkusen’s current rise,” Quansah said as quoted by Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayer Leverkusen’s signing of Jarell Quansah is a huge investment for the present and future.

The team, led by head coach Erik ten Hag, believes the youngster can become one of the best in the world in the coming years.

Quansah is expected to play an important role in the Leverkusen squad for the 2025/26 football season.

He must, however, fight for his place in the starting eleven by working hard during pre-season.

