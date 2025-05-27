It's an honour to represent our roots this way - Inaki Williams after winning African MVP award in Spain

Ghana international Inaki Williams has expressed his gratitude and pride after being voted the LaLiga African Most Valuable Player (MVP) award for the second consecutive season.

The Athletic Bilbao forward received the award in recognition of his outstanding performances in the Spanish top flight.

"It's a real honour to be able to represent our roots in this way, to make us seen in a league that's so special and has always had such a huge following," Williams said. He believes the award will inspire young African footballers and showcase their talent in top leagues.

Williams noted that it's "a beautiful thing for young people across Africa" to see their role models succeed in major leagues.

He expressed his happiness and pride in winning the award for the second time, hoping to make it three in the future.

Williams became the first player to win the award back-to-back, securing 32% of the votes from expert journalists and fans across Africa.

His consistent performances, including 14 goals and assists, helped Athletic Bilbao qualify for the UEFA Champions League.