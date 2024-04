Promising star Raymond Asante made it goal no.17 in the season after his header on Saturday, 20 April 2024, earned Udinese a 4-1 win over Renate in the Italian Primavera 2.

Asante applied a powerful header to an assist from the right side and that gave the visitors the lead.

The 18-year-old also turned provider when he picked out a teammate to score the third goal.

With three matches to end the season, Udinese are in second place on the table but 19 points behind leaders