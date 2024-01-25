"It's been a hectic 24 hours"- Inaki Williams opens up after AFCON exit to scoring against Barcelona

Ghana forward Inaki Williams has described the last 24 hours of his life as the most hectic after flying for several hours to make it in time for the Copa del Rey clash between Athletic Club and Barcelona.

The Black Stars forward left Cote d'Ivoire via a private jet following Ghana's AFCON exit and arrived in Spain on Wednesday, hours before the Barcelona game.

Williams did not take time off to rest as he came on late in the game to score in the 4-2 win as Athletic Bilbao progress in the Spanish Cup.

“Not in my wildest dreams would I have imagined being here, it has been a hectic 24 hours. The club has done everything possible and I wanted to be here. Sometimes, destiny is capricious and happy to celebrate it with the team,” Williams told Diario AS.

“I’m exhausted, I’m going home although I would like to have a couple of beers with my friends. It’s been crazy.”

The 29-year-old, however, endured a difficult AFCON debut as he failed to score in three matches at the tournament.