"It's been incredible playing under their voices"- Mohammed Kudus shows gratitude to West Ham fans

Mohammed Kudus has expressed gratitude to the fans of West Ham United for their incredible support in his first season in England.

The Ghana international became a fan favourite with his dazzling performances for the Hammers in the just-ended campaign.

Kudus netted 14 goals and delivered six assists across all competitions as the Hammers finished ninth in the Premier League while reaching the quarter-final of the Europa League.

“Big, big credit to them and applause to the fans. Their energy has been immense throughout the whole season. During the tough times they have always been there supporting us, and travelling for the games," he said after the game against Manchester City on Sunday.

"For my first season, it has been incredible playing under their voices, sounds and energy because they play a big part in the game. We promise to come back stronger and we’ll be looking to do even better than this season when we come back.”

Kudus wrapped up the campaign with a sensational bicycle kick goal against the eventual champions, Man City.