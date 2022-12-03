"It's been very difficult moments for me"- Andre Ayew pens heartbreaking message after Ghana World Cup exit

Ghana captain Andre Ayew says the last few days have been rough for him personally despite putting the country first by giving his all at the World Cup in Qatar.

According to the Al Sadd forward, he lost his godson Adam just before the Group H opener against Portugal and after the defeat to Uruguay, he rushed to the hospital to check the health of his daughter.

Ayew's seven-year-old daughter reportedly collapsed as her father missed a penalty in the game against the South Americans.

"Our final group match result was not what we were looking forward to in the tournament, but unfortunately it ended up this way," wrote Ayew.

"I am very, very proud of all my teammates for putting up a wonderful team spirit on and off the pitch, for our country Ghana.

"Personally, it has been very difficult moments for me in the past few days. I lost my godson the morning before the Portugal game, and my daughter was also rushed to the hospital after the Uruguay game. Thanks to almighty Allah, she is getting better," a distraught Ayew continued.

Despite the disappointment of the early World Cup exit, Ayew remains positive and believes the Black Stars will bounce back stronger.

"The difficult moments will inspire us to come back stronger and better in the future, and so I believe the Black Stars," added Ayew.

"In our true Ghanaian spirits, we will never say die until the bones are rotten, 'wo kum apem a, apem beba.

"Thank you all for your prayers and unwavering support. Rest in Peace Adam."