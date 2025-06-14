It’s difficult living in Europe without your family as a young player – Bonsu Baah

Genk winger Christopher Bonsu Baah has opened up about the emotional and mental challenges of adapting to life in Europe as a young footballer without his family.

The 20-year-old, who left Ghana in his teens to pursue a professional career abroad, admits that living alone in a new environment came with its own share of difficulties.

However, he credits his coaches and teammates for providing the support system that helped him gradually adjust.

“I think it’s difficult over there [in Europe] to live alone without your family, you know, as a young player. To move to Europe alone and live alone without your family is quite difficult, but at the same time, you have family there,” Bonsu Baah told Joy Sports.

“The players over there, the coaches, everyone, they are your familyâ€¦ But outside the team or outside the field, it’s quite difficult for you to be alone.”

Despite the isolation off the pitch, the former Shooting Stars forward said having close friends around made life more manageable.

Baah previously went on trials at top clubs including Manchester United, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, and First Vienna before securing a breakthrough with Norwegian side Sarpsborg in 2023. His performances earned him a move to Belgian club Genk just months later.

He recently made his senior debut for Ghana, featuring in friendlies against Nigeria and Trinidad and Tobago.