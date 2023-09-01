'It's emotional to leave"- Ibrahim Sadiq bids BK Hacken farewell as he joins AZ Alkmaar

Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Sadiq has said his final goodbyes to BK Hacken after sealing a move to Dutch Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar.

The former Black Starlets forward signed a five-year deal to join AZ from the Swedish champions.

Sadiq played an integral role as the Wasps won the league and Cup double last season, and also starred in his final game for the club as they secured a place in the Europa League group stage.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate in a heartfelt message to the club, thanks Hacken and their fans for making his stay in Sweden a successful one.

"It is emotional for me to leave. I want to say a big thank you to all the supporters. It was hard for me in the beginning, but they stood behind me and helped me get my confidence back. They have always motivated me and been there for the team and I really appreciated that," he said.

"Thanks to everyone who works for the club, every time I step into the office I am greeted with a smile and I have really appreciated how they have welcomed me with open arms. I also of course want to thank my teammates.

"They have become my family, my home and I love them very much. I also want to thank everyone in the leadership team, who made this possible. Finally, I also want to send a thank you to the women's team. For me, they are part of the family and they have also played a role in my development at BK Häcken," he added.