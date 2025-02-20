GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
It's essential to give all playersy a chance - Black Queens coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren

Published on: 20 February 2025
Black Queens head coach Kim Lars BjÃ¶rkegren has announced plans to give all players in camp a chance to showcase their abilities in the upcoming friendly match against Morocco's Atlas Lionesses.

The Ghana women's national team will face Morocco on Friday, February 21, in a high-profile friendly match.

Coach BjÃ¶rkegren emphasized the importance of giving all players a chance to feature in the game.

"It's essential to give all players a chance to showcase their abilities. We need to balance short-term and long-term goals, focusing on building for the future," he said.

"I want to see all players participate in both games and training sessions, ensuring everyone gets a chance to demonstrate their potential."

BjÃ¶rkegren hopes for a positive result against Morocco to mark a good start to his new chapter as Black Queens coach.

