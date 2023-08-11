‘It’s going to be a very big surprise’ – Berekum Chelsea’s Christopher Ennin sets ambitious target for upcoming season

Berekum Chelsea tactician, Christopher Ennin has assured fans of the club that the team will achieve great things in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

Ennin has revealed that their 7th position finish last season fell below their expectations and is aiming for greater heights next season.

“Last year, we targeted at something but one or two unexpected events came our way. But this year it’s going to be a very big surprise. So, we are working on it.” Ennin told Kessben Sports.

Quizzed on whether he would win the league title, he said: “God will tell because I always believe in Him. Whatever he says will come to pass. We are in for it but the team and all the crew have to push hard.”

The team is currently in Kumasi for their pre-season training.

By Suleman Asante