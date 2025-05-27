It’s going to be tough but I’m sure we can - Otto Addo ahead of Nigeria clash

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo is confident that his team can secure a win against Nigeria in their upcoming 2025 Unity Cup semifinal match.

The two teams will face each other at the Gtech Stadium in London on Thursday evening.

Addo described the match as a "friendly game" that isn't really friendly, highlighting the importance of the encounter. "We want our people to be proud of us, and we want our people to talk from a certain perspective," he said.

Addo acknowledged that the match will be tough but expressed confidence in his team's ability to succeed.

"It's going to be tough, but I'm sure we can do it," he stated. The Black Stars have been in good form recently, winning their last two World Cup Qualifier matches against Chad and Madagascar.

The winner of the match will advance to the final against either Trinidad & Tobago or Jamaica on May 31. Addo's team will aim to make a strong impression and secure a win to progress to the final.