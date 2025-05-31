GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
It’s going to be very competitive - Nations FC Coach Kassim Mingle ahead of Holy Stars clash

Published on: 31 May 2025
Nations FC head coach, Kassim Ocansey Mingle, has warned that their upcoming match against Basake Holy Stars will be highly competitive, as both teams fight for different objectives.

Nations FC are top of the league standings, while Holy Stars are battling to avoid relegation.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference, Coach Mingle emphasized the importance of the match, saying, "It’s a match that will decide our destiny, that either we win the league or not; that match will decide the fate of us."

Nations FC currently lead the league with 60 points, three points ahead of second-placed Bibiani Gold Stars.

Coach Mingle acknowledged the challenge ahead, stating, "They are fighting to escape from relegation, we are also fighting to win the league so it’s going to be a very competitive game."

The match between Nations FC and Basake Holy Stars is scheduled to kick off at 3 pm at Ayinase on Sunday, June 1.

