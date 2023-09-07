It's good to see Jonathan Sowah in Black Stars squad - Chris Hughton

Ghana coach Chris Hughton is happy to have Medeama forward Jonathan Sowah in his team for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying matchup against the Central African Republic.

The Medeama striker, who excelled for the Mauve and Yellow in both the Ghana Premier League and the CAF Champions League, was named to the 25-man squad for Ghana's 2023 AFCON qualifier against the Central African Republic, becoming the second locally based player to earn a call-up under Chris Hughton.

After the squad announcement on Saturday, the 24-year-old scored a brace a day later to help his team win the Champion of Champions Cup against Dreams FC.

"I think it’s good to see him in the squad and I think he deserves it. I was fortunate enough to see him in another game on Sunday; he scored two goals and potentially could have scored another two. It has been my responsibility to watch as many games as I can," said Hughton at the pre-match presser.

"I can only watch so many because although this our local League, we also have a huge amount of players playing in so I watch as many games as I can which helps me to get an understanding of the levels of the teams and the Leagues and more so about the individuals. Jonathan was one I have to say was brought to my attention first before I had the opportunity to see him so yes he will be in the squad and is very much deservedly so."

Sowah could make his debut against the Central African Republic in Kumasi on Thursday as Ghana seek their 24th appearance in the AFCON.