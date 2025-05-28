It’s great to be part of history - Swedru All Blacks striker Rudolf Mensah

Swedru All Blacks striker Rudolf Mensah expressed his excitement about being part of the team's historic promotion to the Ghana Premier League.

The team returned to the top flight after a 16-year absence following a 3-0 win over New Edubiase United.

Mensah believes the club's promotion was destined. "We knew that we were destined for the Premier Leagueâ€¦the feeling is great, the euphoria around here is quite massive," he said.

The striker was instrumental in the team's success, scoring 24 goals in 25 games. "It’s great to be part of history, to be able to lead Swedru All Blacks after 16 years, back into the Ghana Premier League," Mensah added.

Meanwhile, Hohoe United secured promotion from Zone Three, while Real Tamale United and Techiman Eleven Wonders will battle for the qualification spot in Zone One.

Mensah and Swedru All Blacks are celebrating their return to the Ghana Premier League.