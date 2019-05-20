It's hard for me to talk about transfers- Thomas Partey reveals amidst Arsenal interest

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey says he would prefer staying off all transfer talks and enjoy his football at Atletico Madrid after reports of interest from Manchester United and Arsenal.

The 25 year old has been on the radar of several top clubs in Europe, including the two English giants after a stellar campaign with the Rojiblancos.

"It's hard for me to talk about transfers because the next minute it will be like 'Thomas is trying to leave' but for me playing football is what makes me happy," he told BBC Sport.

"I keep saying I am lucky to be at this level now because I know people who play harder and worker harder than me but are nowhere close to being here.

"I don't know what the future holds for me but as long as I play and they are happy with me here then there is no need flirting with others.

"So the only thing that would make me unhappy will be not playing. I think most footballers can relate that not playing is the greatest torture any professional footballer can go through."

Partey played 42 games for Atletico Madrid this season, one of Ghana's most consistent players in Europe ahead of the Nations Cup in Egypt this summer.