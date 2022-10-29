"It's horrible"- Sulley Muntari fumes over treatment of Ghana Premier League players

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Sulley Muntari has descended heavily on handlers of the domestic leagues over the treatment of players.

Muntari spent six months at Hearts of Oak following his return home after an illustrious career abroad, where he played for the likes of Inter Milan and Portsmouth.

The UEFA Champions League winner was surprised by the ordeals of Ghana Premier League players, describing the way football is managed as horrible.

"The league and all these things, It's horrible," he told Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV. "There are talents in the Ghana Premier League. The young boys have to be treated well," he added.

The former Inter Milan star did not travel long distance to play away matches with Hearts of Oak and the only time he did he took a flight from Accra to Tamale for the RTU game.

"You can't travel with kids and leave them seven to nine hours to play football. And you don't treat them the way you don't want to be treated.

"So I think if we want a very good future for these kids. The first division, second division, colts and the premiership, we really have to focus on them."