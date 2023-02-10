"It's hugely worrying"- Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe on missing Ghana winger Christian Atsu

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is concerned on the whereabouts of Ghana winger Christian Atsu, who is trapped under rubble following an earthquake in Turkey.

Atsu is one of the people still missing four days after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit the city of Hatay.

The Hatayspor forward worked with Howe during his loan spell at AFC Bournemouth and ahead of the Magpies trip to the Vitality Stadium, the English manager sent his prayers to the player and his family.

"It's hugely worrying. I really enjoyed working with Christian [at Bournemouth]. He's a great lad and a great player. Our thoughts are with him and his family. We hope for some good news," he said.

"I can't imagine how his family are feeling, but from the bottom of our hearts, we wish him well and hope for a positive ending."

Atsu had netted the winner for Hatayspor in their game against Kasimpasa hours before disaster struck.