"It's like seeing what you learnt for exam drop"- Fatau Dauda explains celebration after famous Ronaldo save in 2014

Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has opened up on his famous celebration after his point-blank save of a Cristiano Ronaldo header during the 2014 World Cup.

Dauda kept Ghana in the game against Portugal for most part of the final group match following his heroics, but Ronaldo still found a way to get the winner for the European giants.

Eight years after the game, Dauda has broken his silence, insisting the team knew of Ronaldo's aerial threat and were ready for him.

“The reason why I celebrated Ronaldo’s save was before the game, we did some workouts with our goalkeepers’ trainer. We trained on how Portugal play their set pieces because Ronaldo is good at set pieces. We trained on how to save crosses. It was like you learning to write an exam and what you learned, you see the thing happening,” he told TV3.

Dauada was Ghana's goalkeeper or the games against Germany and Portugal at the 2014 World Cup. The Black Stars exited at the group stage.