It's my ambition to win the AFCON for Ghana - Gyan

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has called on Ghanaians to rally behind the team as they aim to end their 36-year Africa Cup of Nations trophy drought.

The West African giants last tasted glory in the African Cup in 1982 where they defeated host country Libya 7-6 on penalties.

And Gyan, 32, who has gone close to winning the gong in 2010 and 2015, urged the nation to support them in their bid to clinch the trophy, insisting that has been his dream since making his debut in 2003.

"This is the time Ghanaians need to come together to achieve a common goal. My main focus as captain of the national team is to win the AFCON. It's been my dream since I joined the national team. I've been to two finals and several semifinals," Gyan told Jefferies Sintim Koree on Zylofon Sports.

Gyan has featured in every AFCON for Ghana since 2008.