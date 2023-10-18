‘It’s my responsibility to build this team,’ asserts Chris Hughton after USA defeat

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has stressed his role in rebuilding the team after their humbling defeat to the USA in Tuesday night's international friendly in Tennessee.

Hughton's side suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat, following a 2-0 loss to Mexico on Saturday, marking the end of the October international break without a win and conceding six goals while failing to score any.

Hughton asserted, "I view it as my responsibility to build this team. I must address some of the issues we’ve always encountered, such as certain players missing from the squad and the quest for consistency within the team. We will persist in finding the right strategies," as he spoke to the press.

"I've been in the game long enough to understand that at times, you experience what we consider as challenging periods to eventually emerge stronger."

Black Stars are set to return to action in November with 2026 World Cup qualifying games against Madagascar and Comoros.