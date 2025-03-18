GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Liberia
Sri-Lanka
Ghana's No. 1

‘It's never easy to miss out' - Elisha Owusu urges fans to back Black Stars against Chad and Madagascar

Published on: 18 March 2025
‘It's never easy to miss out' - Elisha Owusu urges fans to back Black Stars against Chad and Madagascar

Ghana midfielder Elisha Owusu has rallied fans to support the Black Stars in their upcoming 2026 World Cup Qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

Owusu, who was ruled out of the games due to injury, expressed his disappointment at missing out but remains confident in his teammates' ability to secure the needed results.

"Unfortunately, I won't be able to join the squad for our FIFA World Cup qualifiers due to injury, but I have full confidence in my teammates to get the job done," Owusu wrote on social media.

Owusu urged fans to continue backing the team, saying "your support means everything. Keep believing in the team, and let's push forward together!"

Ghana faces Chad on March 21 and Madagascar on March 24 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more