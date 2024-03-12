It's never too late for us - Kotoko midfielder Justice Blay

Following Asante Kotoko's recent defeat to Karela United, midfielder Justice Blay believes there is still ample time for the team to reverse their fortunes and make a strong comeback in the Ghana Premier League.

The 1-0 loss to Karela United marked back-to-back defeats for the Porcupines, raising concerns about their away form. Blay acknowledged the disappointment among fans but remained optimistic about the team's ability to bounce back.

“Although we have disappointed our supporters by not getting the wins or the needed results in the away games as we did in the first round, that’s how football is.

We all know that we had a slow start in the first round, but we were able to make amends and turn things around, and we almost went 10 games unbeaten, so it’s never too late for us,” he told the club’s media.

"I will also urge our supporters to keep calm. The game against Accra Lions is our focus now; it’s a must-win game because we know points build up and our position on the league log. We will not go three games without a victory," he added.

Despite the recent challenges on the road, Asante Kotoko currently holds the third position on the league table with 32 points.

Blay's positive outlook reflects the team's determination to overcome setbacks and secure crucial victories in the upcoming fixtures, with their next game against Accra Lions at the Baba Yara Stadium on Wednesday.