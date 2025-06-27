"It's not about the money"- Christopher Bonsu Baah opens up on Saudi move

Ghana winger Christopher Bonsu Baah has confirmed talks between KRC Genk and Al Qadsiah over his transfer to the Saudi Pro League.

The 20-year-old forward is expected to join the Saudi outfit for a fee around €15 million after the Belgium side and Al Qadsiah reached an agreement.

Bonsu Baah left Ghana on Thursday for Belgium to complete formalities for his mega move, which would see him earn double what he received as wages at Genk.

According to the youngster, his decision to join the club is based on the project and not money.

"I have heard lots of talks going on between my current club and Al Qadsiah. The Saudi club showed me the project they have for me, and I am happy with it," he told Joy Sports.

"But for now, I am going back, and I will meet with my team to see what happens next. There are still ongoing talks.

"For me moving to Saudi, it is not about the money but it is about me, I think, progressing in my football," he added.