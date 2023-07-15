"It's not going to be easy for Ghana"- Samuel Inkoom on Black Stars World Cup qualifiers group

Hearts of Oak defender, Samuel Inkoom has described Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers group as a tough one.

The four-time African champions have been drawn in Group I alongside Mali, Comoros, Central African Republic, Chad and Madagascar.

The Black Stars have struggled against some of the countries considered as minnows in recent times. Ghana failed to progress beyond the group stage of AFCON 2021 and the 2022 World Cup," he told Citi Sports.

“I think to be honest, someone will just say this [a] group Ghana can qualify [from] without any stress, but I have to be honest with you, football has evolved in such a way that you can’t even predict who will qualify out of the group.”

“You just have to prepare and prepare adequately towards these kinds of group opponents. The group winner qualifies for the World Cup, and I know it is not going to be easy.”

“I will not say Mali is the biggest opponent, because we have to respect everybody in the group. I played against Mali and they had a very strong team [back then]. They are still a difficult side to play against.”

“They have good players playing in Europe, it is not going to be easy for Ghana.”