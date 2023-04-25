It's not guaranteed for a great player to become a great coach - Michael Essien

Former Black Stars player Michael Essien has advised football fans to lower their expectations for great players who have switched to coaching.

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid versatile player currently works with Danish outfit, FC Nordjaelland and has recently secured his UEFA A and UEFA Elite Youth coaching badges after retiring in 2020.

He has, however, admitted that it is not cast in stone that a great player becomes a great coach and he thinks that is what football fans need to know to allow such personalities to strive without pressure.

"People think that because you’ve been a professional player at the highest levels, it is easy to get into coaching, but it’s different,” he told DW.

“That’s why I have managed to take my time and take it day by day.

Essien played for the Blak Starlets and Black Satellites before joining the Black Stars, where he appeared in 58 games and scored nine goals.

Essien announced his retirement from professional football in 2020 after winning many titles, including the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League.