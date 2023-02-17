GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
'It's not over' - Ghana midfielder Kamal Sowah reacts to Club Brugge's UCL defeat to Benfica

Published on: 17 February 2023
Ghana midfielder Kamal Sowah is hopeful Club Brugge will bounce back after losing 2-0 to Benfica in the first leg of the  UEFA Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday.

Ghanaian duo Kamal Sowah and Denis Odoi both started in the game for the Belgium side at the Jan Breydel Stadion.

Denis Odoi scored in the 45th minute for Club Brugge but the goal was disallowed by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Benfica were awarded a penalty in the 50th minute which was scored by Joao Mario in the 51st minute.

Former Ajax winger David Neres increased the lead for Benfica with his goal in the 88th minute to give the Portuguese side an advantage ahead of the second leg.

Kamal Sowah in a social media has urged the fans not to give up ahead of the second leg encounter at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon.

 

 

