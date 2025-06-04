It’s not too late to win Golden Boot - Kotoko striker Albert Amoah

Kotoko forward Albert Amoah is confident he can still win the Ghana Premier League Golden Boot title.

Amoah scored a hat-trick against Medeama SC, bringing his goal tally to 12, just three behind current leader Stephen Amankona of Berekum Chelsea.

Amoah's hat-trick included a composed penalty and two powerful headers, showcasing his skill and determination. "It is not too late, everything is possible," Amoah said, expressing his ambition to claim the top scorer title.

The striker's impressive performance has boosted his confidence, and he now has two hat-tricks in the league. "I scored a hat-trick at Accra Great Olympics, and today too. So now, I have two hattrick balls at home," Amoah added.

Kotoko's final match is an away fixture against Vision FC. Amoah aims to score enough goals to surpass Amankona and win the Golden Boot.

"We have one more away game, and I hope we secure all three points," Amoah said, highlighting the team's focus on a strong finish to the season.