It's our responsibility to get the best out of Inaki Williams - Black Stars coach Chris Hughton

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has admitted that the technical team has to make the most of Inaki Williams' skillset to flourish in the national colours.

The Athletic Bilbao striker has been in great form for the club over the years but has failed to replicate his abilities since switching allegiance from Spain to represent the Ghana national team.

With several appearances, Williams has failed to find the back of the net for the Black Stars but is on the contrary one of the best performing players for his side in the Spanish La Liga.

Addressing the concerns, Hughton said, "Iñaki Williams has a rhythm at club level. He plays generally on the right-hand side these days. It is our responsibility. Sometimes it clicks right away and sometimes it takes time. It is our job to get the best out of him."

Meanwhile, Ghana will be taking on Madagascar in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers on Friday at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi intending to bounce back to back victory having lost two consecutive games against Mexico and the United States last month.

Williams against the odds aims to redeem himself by scoring his first goal for the team in the crucial encounter.