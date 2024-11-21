‘It’s part of football’ - Leicester City boss Steve Cooper on Issahaku’s ACL injury

Leicester City coach Steve Cooper has painfully embraced the absence of Fatawu Issahaku who has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to injury.

The youngster who has been a key player for the Foxes since last season suffered an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury during Ghana’s draw against Angola in the recent 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

To alleviate the situation and propel a swift return, the winger had to undergone surgery which will now effectively keep him out of action for six to nine months.

Cooper said: "It’s not good, it’s a serious injury. He’s had an ACL injury which is going to rule him out for the rest of the season. It’s a real blow, first and foremost for him.”

"He’s a young player and having an ACL injury can be quite common, it’s part of football, but it’s still a serious injury. For it to happen at a young age is a blow for him and a blow for us.”

"We’ve very much now got to support him in every way we can to make sure his rehab is as smooth and as productive as possible. We hope he can come back a stronger player and person.”

"It's difficult news but now we need to get ourselves together and support him. He's obviously a big talent and a young player who’s exciting. Every player his age has lots to learn but there is so much to be excited about with him.”

"We were enjoying being on his journey in the Premier League and he was showing the potential he has. It’s only a pause. We’ll make sure, as difficult as this is for him, that he comes back being a stronger player and person. With the mentality he has, I think that’ll be the case."

The Foxes’ first game without Issahaku will take place on Saturday when they welcome Chelsea in a highly-anticipated fixture.