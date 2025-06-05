'It's sad I never saw clips of my dad playing football' – Semenyo

Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo has expressed disappointment over the absence of video footage documenting his father’s football career.

The Bournemouth striker, who recently completed a stellar Premier League campaign with 11 goals and five assists, spoke about his father's influence on his own football journey during an interview with ShowMax.

Semenyo's father, Larry, was a midfielder who featured for Okwawu United in the Ghana Premier League before relocating to the United Kingdom, where Antoine and his siblings were born and raised.

"Yeah, it started from him. He played in Ghana. I didn't get to see anything, but my uncles and aunties used to say he was top, so it's kind of like, I think I get that from him, and I think my brother does as well.

"But, yeah, I'm sad I didn't get to see any clips, but I heard he was a player, so I think that's where I get it from."

Semenyo’s comments reflect a personal regret about being unable to witness his father’s footballing exploits, despite being inspired by stories from relatives.

The lack of archival footage from domestic Ghanaian football in previous decades continues to leave many ex-players with limited documentation of their careers.