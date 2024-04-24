"It's so amazing"- Fatawu Issahaku shares excitement after netting first career hat-trick in Leicester win

Ghana winger, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is full of excitement after scoring his first career hat-trick as Leicester City thumped Southampton to inch closer to a Premier League return.

Issahaku also served an assist in the 5-0 win to mark a five-star performance at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday night.

An excited Issahaku struggled to find words to describe his feelings as the Foxes' Premier League return becomes imminent.

"I don’t think I can tell you how I feel," he said after the game. "It’s so amazing and I feel so happy for this day. This is what we’re here to do and we are just going more and more where we want to.

"I’m so happy. Today was a big day. Everyone, including the bench and the whole team, was supportive. We ended up getting the three points so it was a good day.

"As I’ve told you already in previous interviews, we have come a long way to lose what was in our hands. We’re working hard and this is why we’ll keep going until we get to where we want."

Issahaku has made 18 goal contributions in the Championship since joining Leicester on loan from Sporting Lisbon. The English club has the option of making the deal a permanent one.