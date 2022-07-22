“It’s so hot”- Ghanaian striker Paul Mensah complains about heat wave in Austria

Ghanaian striker Paul Mensah has complained about the heat wave in Austria.

The FC Blau-Weiss Linz striker complained to his coaches after training on how the high temperatures is affecting his performance.

"It's so hot - I've never experienced that here in Austria!" somehow different with the humidity.”, Paul Mensah said.

Some countries in Europe are currently experiencing the Heat wave.

Tuesday afternoon in the SV Ried training center: As after every session, the players climbed into the two stainless steel cold tanks filled with well water.

The temperatures inside: almost 13 degrees! "We can't get it down any further at the moment - it's not optimal," says physio Peter Gebhartl, who explains: "The colder the water, the more the vessels contract. This prevents fluid from leaking into the tissue in the event of micro trauma and overloading of muscles and tendons!”