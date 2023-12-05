It's the critics that keeps us strong - Kotoko striker Steven Mukwala

Asante Kotoko forward Steven Mukwala has attributed the team's recent resurgence to the constructive criticism from fans that has kept them motivated and determined to improve.

The Porcupine Warriors faced a challenging period with three consecutive losses in the ongoing Ghana Premier League, drawing frustration from supporters.

In a remarkable turnaround, Asante Kotoko has swiftly reclaimed their form, winning three consecutive league matches and securing a significant victory in the FA Cup during the same period. Mukwala, a key player in this positive shift, has notably contributed with four goals in the last three games, along with valuable assists.

Following their latest triumph against Berekum Chelsea, where Mukwala scored the lone goal, he took to his official Facebook page to acknowledge the team's resilience in the face of adversity stating, "It's the critics that keep us strong. Never give up."

As Asante Kotoko gear up for a significant clash against arch-rivals Hearts of Oak at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2023, the team's newfound momentum and Mukwala's impactful performances have generated optimism among fans.

The upcoming match against Hearts of Oak will serve as a crucial test for Kotoko's continued resurgence in the Ghanaian football scene.