'It’s the goal I've been waiting for' - Kotoko's Steven Mukwala reacts after scoring first goal of the season

Kotoko striker Steven Mukwala has expressed his relief after breaking his goal drought in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season, helping secure a 2-2 draw against regional rivals Nations FC at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

The talented Uganda international had made an impressive debut in the Ghanaian top flight last season, recording 11 goals and contributing five assists in 31 league games for the Porcupine Warriors.

However, the new season had seen him struggle to find the back of the net in the first four league outings.

Reflecting on his long-awaited goal, Mukwala conveyed his enthusiasm, stating, "It’s the goal that I have been waiting for. You know it has not been easy. I started on a slow note, but getting this goal will really push me."

The striker went on to share his thoughts on his challenging start to the season, saying, "It has not been easy for me. Actually, I've been struggling, but I think this goal has opened up my account, so you should expect more to come."

Mukwala's return to form is a promising sign for Asante Kotoko fans, who are eagerly anticipating more from the talented striker.

His performance will be closely watched in Kotoko's upcoming high-stakes match against Bechem United on Sunday, October 29.