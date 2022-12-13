"It's time for Africa"- Shakira celebrates Morocco's victory over Portugal

Popular Colombian singer Shakira joined the celebrations after Morocco's victory over Portugal in the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

The Atlas Lions became the first African team to reach the semi-final of the World Cup after pipping Portugal in the last eight on Saturday.

Youssef En-Nesyri's first half header ensured Morocco sail through ahead of the 2016 European champions.

After the game, an excited Shakira, who has an Arabian roots took to social media to celebrate Morocco.

She posted: "It's time for Africa."

Morocco will face France in the semi-final on Wednesday and could become the first country in Africa and the Arab world to make it into the final of the World Cup.

The North Africans beat favourites Belgian to top their group before eliminating Spain in the round of 16.

Only four countries from Africa have made it to the quarter finals including Morocco. Ghana. Senegal and Cameroon previously reached the last eight.